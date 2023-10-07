This is Us alum Chrissy Metz and songwriter-author Bradley Collins have announced they split up after about three and a half years of dating.

"We've decided to end our romantic relationship amicably," the pair wrote in a joint Instagram post Friday.

"While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both. We still have books to write, songs to sing, and a special friendship to keep us in each other's lives forever."

Metz and Collins met and got to know each other through an online dating app at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

They collaborated on the children's book, When I Talk to God, I Talk About You, which was published in February.