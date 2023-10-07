Pop music star Bruno Mars' Saturday night concert in Israel has been canceled after Hamas militants attacked the country, killing at least 70 civilians.

"Dear customers, Bruno Mars concert scheduled to take place tonight is cancelled," promoters Live Nation announced in Hebrew in a statement on Instagram, according to a translation to English by the New York Post.

"All ticket purchases to the show will receive an automatic refund to the credit card through which the purchase was made," the message said. "We stand with the residents of Israel, IDF fighters and the security forces in these difficult moments."

The Times of Israel said Mars performed in Israel for the first time Wednesday night in Tel Aviv in front of a crowd of 60,000.

The singer-songwriter has not publicly commented on the situation.