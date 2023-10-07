Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.They include:-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Caesar Rodney in 1728-- Danish atomic physicist Niels Bohr in 1885-- Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad in 1897-- Actor June Allyson in 1917-- South African archbishop\/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu in 1931-- Television personality Joy Behar in 1942 (age 81)-- Oliver North, the former White House aide who became the center of the Iran-Contra controversy, in 1943 (age 80)-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Mellencamp in 1951 (age 72)-- Russian President Vladimir Putin in 1952 (age 71)-- Classical cellist Yo-Yo Ma in 1955 (age 68)-- Recording executive\/television personality Simon Cowell in 1959 (age 64)-- Singer Toni Braxton in 1967 (age 56)-- Singer Thom Yorke in 1968 (age 55)-- Actor Nicole Ari Parker in 1970 (age 53)-- Actor Allison Munn in 1974 (age 49)-- Singer Taylor Hicks in 1976 (age 47)-- Actor Aaron Ahsmore in 1979 (age 44)-- Actor Shawn Ahsmore in 1979 (age 44)-- Actor Holland Roden in 1986 (age 37)-- Singer Lewis Capaldi in 1996 (age 27)-- Actor Nicole Maines in 1997 (age 26)-- Actor Lulu Wilson in 2005 (age 18)