Tina Turner died Wednesday at the age of 83. Turner's official Facebook page made the announcement.

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," the post wrote. "Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music."

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," Bernard Doherty, her U.K. spokesperson, said per Deadline.

Born Anna Mae Bullock, Tina Turner sang with husband Ike Turner as a duo. Their hits include "River Deep, Mountain High," "Nutbush City Limits" and "It's Gonna Work Out Fine."

After divorcing, Turner fought in court to retain her stage name, Tina Turner. She enjoyed a career as a solo artist with hits "What's Love Got to Do With It," "Simply the Best" and "Private Dancer."

Turner's autobiography, I, Tina, with Kurt Loder, was published in 1986. In it, the performer alleged Ike Turner abused her. The book was the basis of the 1993 film What's Love Got to Do With It, starring Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne as Tina and Ike.

Turner wrote the new song "I Don't Wanna Fight" for the movie. She also acted in films Tommy, Last Action Hero and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.

Turner played the villain in Mad Max and wrote two songs, the opening title theme "One of the Living" and the hit single "We Don't Need Another Hero."

She also sang the James Bond theme song for 1995's Pierce Brosnan debut Goldeneye and the song "Great Spirits" from the Disney film Brother Beat. Turner also played herself in an episode of Ally McBeal.

HBO chronicled Turner's life and career in the 2021 documentary Tina in which she participated.