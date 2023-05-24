Rapper Fetty Wap, legal name William Junior Maxwell II, was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday for drug trafficking.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess nearly 500 grams of cocaine.

Facing possible life in prison, he reached a plea deal with prosecutors in August that called for a minimum five-year prison sentence.

U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert sentenced Maxwell to six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. New Jersey corrections officer Anthony Cyntje was sentenced in March to 72 months in prison for his role in the drug distribution.

According to court filings, Maxwell and four co-defendants distributed more than 100 kilos of cocaine, fentanyl and heroin from June 2019 through June 2020 across Long Island and New Jersey.

The Justice Department said in a statement that search warrants executed during the investigation recovered roughly $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilos of cocaine, 2 kilos of heroin and "numerous" fentanyl pills as well as two 9mm handguns, a rifle and two other pistols and ammunition.

Maxwell was arrested before taking the stage at a concert at New York City's Citi Field in October 2021.

The men got the drugs on the west coast, according to the Justice Department, and transported them to New York and New Jersey using both the Postal Service and vehicles with hidden compartments.

The other defendants are Anthony Leonardi of Long Island; Robert Leonardi of Levittown, Penn.; and Brian Sullivan and Kavaughn L. Wiggins, both of Long Island.

Maxwell was free on bond after his arrest but jailed since August 2022 after his bail was revoked.