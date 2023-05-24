South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is back with new music.

The K-pop rock group released the EP Apocalypse: From Us and a music video for the song "Bonvoyage" on Wednesday.

The "Bonvoyage" video shows the members of Dreamcatcher sing and dance in contrasting scenes of a lush floral garden and a post-apocalyptic landscape.

Apocalypse: From Us also features the tracks "Intro: From Us," "Demian," "Propose" and "To. You," which Dreamcatcher released a highlight medley for last week.

Apocalypse: From Us is Dreamcatcher's follow up to the EP Apocalypse: Follow Us and the full-length album Apocalypse: Save Us.

Dreamcatcher consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The group made its debut as Dreamcatcher in 2017.