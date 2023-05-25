Countless tributes are pouring in from world leaders and every corner of the entertainment industry for the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" Tina Turner following news of her death.

The rock legend, whose career spanned decades and included hits "Simply the Best" and "What's Love Got to Do With It," died at the age of 83, her family announced Wednesday.

Within hours, President Joe Biden issued a statement, calling Turner "simply the best."

"In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever, Tina's personal strength was remarkable," Biden wrote in a tweet. "Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers."

Former President Barack Obama called Turner "raw" and "powerful."

"She was unstoppable," Obama tweeted. "And she was unapologetically herself -- speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today, we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade."

Mick Jagger posted photos of performances with Turner, who toured with The Rolling Stones in the late 1960s.

"I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous," Jagger wrote. "She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."

"Another longtime friend has made her transition," wrote fellow singer Dionne Warwick . "Not only will I miss that eternal ball of energy named Tina Turner but the entire world will also find this void in their lives."

Singer Diana Ross, whose career also spans decades, simply said "Shocked. Saddened."

Oprah Winfrey also paid tribute, calling Turner a "real friend."

"She is our forever goddess of rock 'n' roll who contained a magnitude of inner strength that grew throughout her life," Winfrey wrote. "She was a role model not only for me but for the world."

And singer Elton John said Turner's death was the "saddest news."

"We have lost one of the world's most exciting and electric performers. A total legend on record and on stage. She was untouchable," he added.

John Fogerty , who wrote "Proud Mary" for which Turner won a Grammy Award in 1972, shared a video of her performing the hit song.

"I loved her version of Proud Mary! It was different and fantastic. I was also so happy because she chose my song and it was her breakthrough record," Fogerty wrote.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honored Turner on Wednesday for her hard work to "reimagine the role of a Black woman in rock & roll -- one that was firmly placed front and center."

"There was nothing her deep, robust voice couldn't do, as displayed on her solo hits like 'What's Love Got to Do with It' and 'Private Dancer,'" the Hall of Fame wrote.

As tributes continued to pour in, perhaps one of the more unexpected and poetic came from NASA.

"Simply the best. Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll," the space agency tweeted Wednesday.

"Her legacy will forever live among the stars."