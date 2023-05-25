Tributes pour in for 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' Tina Turner
UPI News Service, 05/25/2023
Countless tributes are pouring in from world leaders and every corner of the entertainment industry for the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" Tina Turner following news of her death.
The rock legend, whose career spanned decades and included hits "Simply the Best" and "What's Love Got to Do With It," died at the age of 83, her family announced Wednesday.
Within hours, President Joe Biden issued a statement, calling Turner "simply the best."
"In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever, Tina's personal strength was remarkable," Biden wrote in a tweet. "Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers."
Former President Barack Obama called Turner "raw" and "powerful."
"She was unstoppable," Obama tweeted. "And she was unapologetically herself -- speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today, we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade."
Mick Jagger posted photos of performances with Turner, who toured with The Rolling Stones in the late 1960s.
"I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous," Jagger wrote. "She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."
"Another longtime friend has made her transition," wrote fellow singer Dionne Warwick. "Not only will I miss that eternal ball of energy named Tina Turner but the entire world will also find this void in their lives."
Singer Diana Ross, whose career also spans decades, simply said "Shocked. Saddened."
