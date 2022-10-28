The 34-year-old singer, actress and fashion designer released the song "Lift Me Up" on Friday.
"Lift Me Up" is Rihanna's first solo single in six years. She recorded the song for the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
In "Lift Me Up," Rihanna asks for support from a loved one.
"Lift me up / Hold me down / Keep me close / Safe and sound," she sings.
The song is a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa, aka Black Panther, in the first Black Panther film. Rihanna co-wrote the song with Tems, Ludwig Gi¶ransson and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.
"After speaking with Ryan and hearing his director for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them," Tems said in a statement. "Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."
