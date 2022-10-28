Enola Holmes 2 stars Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill both walked the red carpet with their partners Thursday.

Brown, 18, attended the film's New York premiere with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, 20.

The actress wore a pink halter dress with black floral details, while Bongiovi sported a black tuxedo.

Brown had nothing but praise for Bongiovi, telling Entertainment Tonight, "he's pretty unbelievable."

Brown and Bongiovi, the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley, made their relationship Instagram official in November 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the BAFTA Film Awards in March.

Cavill also brought his partner to the premiere, making his red carpet debut as a couple with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.

The actor wore a grey pinstripe suit, while Viscuso sported a cream-colored off-shoulder dress with a black belt.

Cavill and Viscuso made their relationship Instagram official with a photo of themselves playing chess in April 2021.

"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," Cavill captioned the post.

Enola Holmes 2 is a sequel to Enola Holmes (2020). The films are based on the Nancy Springer book series and follow Enola Holmes (Brown), the teenage sister of detective Sherlock Holmes (Cavill).

Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis and Helena Bonham Carter also star in the new movie.

Netflix released posters and teasers for Enola Holmes 2 this month ahead of the film's premiere Nov. 4.