City on a Hill and Black Adam actor Aldis Hodge has been cast as Washington police detective Alex Cross in the Prime Video series Cross.

The drama is based on the best-selling book series by James Patterson

"James Patterson is among the best at captivating audiences with his undeniably enthralling novels and we are confident that with [showrunner] Ben Watkins' artistic vision, Cross will do the same for our global customers," Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement Thursday.

"We are proud to work with James and Ben alongside Paramount Television, Skydance and the extremely talented Aldis Hodge, who we know will do an exceptional job of bringing Alex Cross to life."

No other casting has been announced.

The beloved literary character was previously portrayed on the big screen by Morgan Freeman in 1997's Kiss the Girls and 2001's Along Came a Spider.

Tyler Perry took over the role in 2012's Alex Cross.