Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Gorillaz, Lewis Capaldi and Muse have been announced as performers for the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 ceremony.

Additional performers and presenters are expected to be announced at a later date, the television network said Thursday.

The concert/prize presentation celebrating fans' favorite music and artists is to take place at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13.

Singer Rita Ora and actor-filmmaker Taika Waititi are hosting the event.

Harry Styles leads the field with seven nominations, including Best Artist and Best Song for "As It Was."

The MTV EMAs will air on MTV and be available to stream on Paramount+.