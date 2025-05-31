Actor, comedian, filmmaker and legendary Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Lovely day. Got a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame, had lunch with some of my oldest friends, and just washed my shorts in the shower," Gervais posted Friday on X after the event, along with a photo of the aforementioned apparel drying in the sun on a hotel terrace.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and writer-director-actor Christopher Guest were on hand at the dedication ceremony and paid tribute to the star and creator of The Office, Extras, Derek and After Life.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to welcome comedian Ricky Gervais to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said in a press release.

"Finally, a star that will give snarky commentary every time someone walks by... I always knew we needed a comedian's touch on our famed sidewalk!"

Gervais is scheduled to perform at the famed Hollywood Bowl on Saturday night.