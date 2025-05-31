Country star Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is SZA's SOS, followed by Jin's Echo at No. 3, Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and Kendrick Lamar 's GNX at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Sleep Token's Even in Arcadia at No. 6, Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 7, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 8, Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 9 and Fuerza Regida's 111XPANTIA at No. 10.