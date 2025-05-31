Pop music star Taylor Swift's famous friends are celebrating the fact that she bought back from Shamrock Capital the first six albums she initially recorded for Big Machine Records.

Singer/actress Selena Gomez wrote on her Instagram Stories: "YES YOU DID THAT TAY. SO proud."

The message contained a photo of Swift with all of her albums around her.

"Just so amazing," Brittany Mahomes wrote on her own Instagram Stories, alongside the same photo and heart and smile emojis. She is a former professional soccer player and the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner wrote on her website Friday that she had bought back all of her early records from another company.

"All of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me," Swift said.

"And all my music videos. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life's work."

Variety reported that Swift paid an undisclosed amount in the nine figures for her back catalog of music.