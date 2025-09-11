Actor, writer, comedian and animal rights activist Ricky Gervais' adult animated series, Alley Cats, is heading to Netflix in 2026.

"I play a fat, lazy, rude, opinionated creature with fangs, who's not as smart or brave as he thinks he is. So quite a stretch," Gervais said in a press release Thursday.

The Emmy, BAFTA and Golden Globe winner also co-directs the six-episode series, along with Elliot Dear.

The voice cast will also include Tom Basden, Andrew Brooke, David Earl, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley, Diane Morgan, and also featuring Natalie Cassidy and Tony Way.

Gervais is known for his sold-out comedy tours and stints as awards-show host, as well as for his beloved TV series The Office, Extras, Life's Too Short, Derek and After Life.