Apple TV+ has renewed its medical drama Berlin ER for Season 2.

"Managing a chaotic emergency room in the toughest and most overcrowded hospital in Berlin is no small task for the young Dr. Parker (Haley Louise Jones), who is seeking a fresh start in the big city after her private life implodes in Munich," the streaming service said in a press release.

"When she tries to implement necessary reforms, Dr. Parker is confronted with resistance from the underpaid, ill-equipped and chronically fatigued hospital staff who only survive with an indispensable dose of black humor. But in the face of an increasingly merciless health care system, the battered team must put aside their differences and pull together to save lives."

Created by emergency room physician-turned-screenwriter Samuel Jefferson, the series co-stars Slavko Popadic, Åžafak Åžengul, Samirah Breuer, Bernhard Schutz, Peter Lohmeyer and Benjamin Radjaipour.

No word yet on when the second, eight-episode season will premiere.