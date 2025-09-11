Rang De Basanti and Bommarillu actor Siddharth has signed on to co-star with Freida Pinto in Unaccustomed Earth.

Created by John Wells and Madhuri Shakur, the eight-episode Netflix series is based on Jhumpa Lahiri's short stories.

The ensemble also includes Indraneil Sengupta, Adi Roy, Iyla Sundarsingh Mckaig and Sarayu Blue.

"Unaccustomed Earth is an epic, soapy, and culturally vibrant drama about a tight-knit Indian American community navigating love, desire, and belonging," the streaming service said in a synopsis.

"Rich with nuance, passion, and unforgettable characters, Unaccustomed Earth invites you into the elite and insular Indian-American community of Cambridge, Mass. When a star-crossed romance between a devoted wife and her long lost love comes to light, a scandalous affair is born and new battle lines are drawn in this intensely interconnected immigrant community."

No premiere date has been announced yet.