Black Bear Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Christy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Sydney Sweeney as real-life former professional boxer Christy Martin.

Christy explores how Christy, a young woman from a small town in West Virginia, charged "into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster)."

"But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it -- confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death," an official synopsis reads.

The real-life Christy, aka "The Coal Miner's Daughter," is a Boxing Hall of Famer credited with putting women's boxing on the map. In 2010, she survived a stabbing and shooting by her now late ex-husband, who was subsequently found guilty of attempted second-degree murder.

Christy premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last week and will open in theaters Nov. 7. The film is co-written by David Michi´d and Mirrah Foulkes, and directed by Michi´d.

Christy's story was previously explored in the Netflix documentary Untold: Deal with the Devil.