The Paley Center for Media has announced the 2025 Paley Honors fall gala honorees will be Bill Lawrence, Reba McEntire and Ynon Kreiz.

ADVERTISEMENT

The center said in a news release that the Nov. 10 gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., will see Lawrence, McEntire and Kreiz presented with The Paley Honors Award, which "recognizes landmark contributions and enduring impact within the media landscape."

Lawrence is a writer, producer and director best known for his work on TV series including Scrubs, Ted Lasso and Shrinking.

McEntire is a multi-award-winning country music artist, as well as a stage and screen actor. She is a member of both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Bowl.

Kreiz serves as chairman and chief executive officer of toy industry juggernaut Mattel. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Warner Music Group and is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Paley Center for Media.

"We are honored to present each of these distinguished honorees with our highest recognition, The Paley Honors Award," Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of The Paley Center for Media, said in the news release.