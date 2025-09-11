Apple TV+ renewed its sci-fi series, Foundation, for Season 4 and production is set to begin in early 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Season 3 of the adaptation of Isaac Asimov'e stories wraps up Friday.

"There is no series quite like Foundation and we feel lucky and honored to be carrying the torch forward as co-showrunners into Season 4," co-showrunners and executive producers Ian Goldberg and David Kob said in a statement Thursday.

"We look forward to continuing the epic, emotional, storytelling that defined the first three seasons of the show, and to be working alongside some of the most talented, passionate creative partners in the business."

The ensemble includes Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synni¸ve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tomas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Troy Kotsur and Pilou Asbi¦k.