Original Shaft star Richard Roundtree has died.

The actor died Tuesday following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, his manager, Patrick McMinn, told ABC News. He was 81.

McMinn confirmed Roundtree's death to NBC News and said the actor's family was by his side.

"Artists & Representatives Agency mourns the loss of our friend and client Richard Roundtree," McMinn said.

Roundtree previously survived breast cancer and was an advocate for breast cancer awareness among men.

As an actor, Roundtree was best known for playing John Shaft in Shaft (1971), the first film in the Shaft franchise, and its sequels Shaft's Big Score (1972) and Shaft in Africa (1973).

Shaft's success established Roundtree as the first Black action hero and helped launch a wave of major Hollywood films focused on Black protagonists.

Roundtree later starred in Inchon, City Heat, Se7en and other films. His TV credits Sam Bennett in the Roots miniseries, Alias, Desperate Housewives and Being Mary Jane.

"Working with Richard Roundtree was a dream," Gabrielle Union , who co-starred with Roundtree on Being Mary Jane, said on social media. "He was ALWAYS the coolest man in the room with the BEST vibes & ppl would literally run over to come see him. He was simply the best & we all loved him."

"The passing of Richard Roundtree is a real blow," Samuel L. Jackson, who worked with Roundtree on the Shaft sequel (2000), added. "Loved being around him, learning, working, laughing & feeling Blessed to have an idol live up to who I expected him to be!! Thanks for making us feel REAL GOOD about ourselves! Rest In Power."