Matt Rife has a comedy special coming to Netflix.

The streaming service said Wednesday that Matt Rife: Natural Selection will premiere Nov. 15.

Netflix shared the news alongside a teaser that shows Rife, a comedian and TikTok star, declare that he "can't stand social media."

"From his problem with protection crystals to his beef with social media trolls, comedian Matt Rife holds nothing back in this rollicking stand-up special," an official description reads.

The hour-long special will mark Rife's first comedy special with Netflix.

Rife has more than 17.6 million followers on TikTok and previously released the self-produced comedy specials Only Fans (2021), Matthew Steven Rife (2023) and Walking Red Flag (2023).

As an actor, Rife has appeared on Wild 'n Out, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Fresh Off the Boat.

Rife is in the mist of his Problemattic world tour, which kicked off in July. The comedian will next perform Thursday in Durham, N.C.