Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk are married.Cobain, the daughter of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and singer and actress Courtney Love, and Hawk, the son of pro skateboarder Tony Hawk and Cindy Dunbar, married earlier this month in Los Angeles, TMZ reported Tuesday.Cobain, 31, and Hawk, 30, got a marriage license in San Diego County in September and married Oct. 7, according to the couple's marriage certificate.R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe officiated the ceremony.Tony Hawk's rep confirmed the marriage to People.Cobain went Instagram official with Hawk in January 2022."I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health. 2021 brought me more into the present moment than I've ever been, which I'm deeply grateful for. I wanted so share a few moments that were captured \/ created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy," she wrote at the time.Cobain was previously married to Isaiah Silva.