Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Austrian composer Johann Strauss in 1825

-- French composer Georges Bizet in 1838

-- Automobile entrepreneur John Francis Dodge in 1864

-- Spanish artist Pablo Picasso in 1881

-- Artist Tyrus Wong in 1910

-- Country comedian Minnie Pearl in 1912

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Actor Marion Ross in 1928 (age 95)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Knight in 1940 (age 83)

-- Author Anne Tyler in 1941 (age 82)

-- Pop singer Helen Reddy in 1941

-- Rock singer Jon Anderson in 1944 (age 79)

-- Political strategist James Carville in 1944 (age 79)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Dave Cowens in 1948 (age 75)

-- Olympic gold medal wrestler Dan Gable in 1948 (age 75)

-- Olympic gold medal U.S. hockey team member Mike Eruzione in 1954 (age 69)

-- Voice actor Nancy Cartwright in 1957 (age 66)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Chad Smith in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Tracy Nelson in 1963 (age 60)

-- Comedian Samantha Bee in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Leslie Grossman in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Craig Robinson in 1971 (age 52)

-- Violinist Midori Goto in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Antony Starr in 1975 (age 48)

-- Singer Katy Perry in 1984 (age 39)

-- Singer Ciara in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Mia Wasikowska in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Mia Goth in 1993 (age 30)