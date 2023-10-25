Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- Austrian composer Johann Strauss in 1825-- French composer Georges Bizet in 1838-- Automobile entrepreneur John Francis Dodge in 1864-- Spanish artist Pablo Picasso in 1881-- Artist Tyrus Wong in 1910-- Country comedian Minnie Pearl in 1912-- Actor Marion Ross in 1928 (age 95)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Knight in 1940 (age 83)-- Author Anne Tyler in 1941 (age 82)-- Pop singer Helen Reddy in 1941-- Rock singer Jon Anderson in 1944 (age 79)-- Political strategist James Carville in 1944 (age 79)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Dave Cowens in 1948 (age 75)-- Olympic gold medal wrestler Dan Gable in 1948 (age 75)-- Olympic gold medal U.S. hockey team member Mike Eruzione in 1954 (age 69)-- Voice actor Nancy Cartwright in 1957 (age 66)-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Chad Smith in 1961 (age 62)-- Actor Tracy Nelson in 1963 (age 60)-- Comedian Samantha Bee in 1969 (age 54)-- Actor Leslie Grossman in 1971 (age 52)-- Actor Craig Robinson in 1971 (age 52)-- Violinist Midori Goto in 1971 (age 52)-- Actor Antony Starr in 1975 (age 48)-- Singer Katy Perry in 1984 (age 39)-- Singer Ciara in 1985 (age 38)-- Actor Mia Wasikowska in 1989 (age 34)-- Actor Mia Goth in 1993 (age 30)