Hulu released first-look pictures from Futurama Season 15 on Monday. The new season premieres Sept. 15 with all episodes on Hulu, and weekly Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on FXX.

In one of the stills, the preserved heads of Richard Nixon and "Science Guy" Bill Nye face off. In two more, Bender the robot wears flashy clothes.

The Season 13 synopsis says "Bender is rampaging out of control!" It also mentions a volcano, a love triangle for Fry and Leela, and Dr. Zoidberg potentially going to heaven.

Additional photos show the Robot Devil mixing a flaming cocktail and a fire aboard the Planet Express ship.

Futurama moved to Hulu for Season 11. The show began on Fox in 1999 and returned after a period of cancellation. Later, new episodes were produced for Comedy Central.

The 2023 season was set in the year 3023, so time passes in the 31st century parallel to modern day.

The voices of John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil Lamar and David Herman return. Matt Groening created the show and developed it with The Simpsons writer David X. Cohen.