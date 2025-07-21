Comedy Central announced Josh Johnson will join The Daily Show's News Team hosting rotation.

Johnson, who joined The Daily Show as a writer in 2017 and officially joined the News Team in 2024, will make his debut at the iconic desk on Tuesday.

Johnson joins a hosting rotation that also includes Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic with Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

Jon Stewart hosts the Monday edition of the show.

Johnson's guest on Tuesday will be writer Rob Franklin, promoting his novel Great Black Hope.