Johnson's guest on Tuesday will be writer Rob Franklin, promoting his novel Great Black Hope.
Johnson's stand-up comedy has proven popular on social media, with more than 6.5 million followers across platforms. He has been nominated for an Emmy Award and previously served as a writer and performer for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
