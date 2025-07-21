Dead & Company will stream their Aug. 3 Golden Gate Park performance live in select theaters.

ADVERTISEMENT
Band members Bob Weir, John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart will perform in San Francisco Aug. 1, 2 and 3.

Only the Aug. 3 performance will live stream. All three nights have already sold out, according to a press release.

That show will also feature an appearance from Trey Anastasio of Phish.

The livestream shows will include "IMAX's signature immersive visuals and precisions sound," a press release states.