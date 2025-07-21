Daisy Edgar-Jones and Esme Creed-Miles star as Elinor and Marianne Dashwood in the Jane Austen adaptation. Focus announced the film in June and it is in production in Britain.
Diana Reid wrote the adaptation, with Georgia Oakley as director. The Austen novel that inspired the film follows the Dashwoods, a widow and her three daughters, who are left poor by Mr. Dashwood's elder children.
A 1995 film adaptation won an Oscar for Emma Thompson's screenplay adaptation. It was nominated for Best Picture, Thompson and Kate Winslet's performances, cinematography, costume design and musical score.
Ang Lee directed that film. Focus re-released its 2005 Pride and Prejudice film earlier this year.
