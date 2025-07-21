Elle Fanning plays an android who teams up with a Predator to survive a treacherous planet and a mysterious monster in the trailer for Predator: Badlands.

The trailer, released Monday, stars Fanning as Thia, a "synthetic" created by the Weyland-Yutani company from the Alien franchise.

The film "is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary," the official synopsis reads.

The film is directed by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, who also helmed the most recent film in the franchise, Prey.

Predator: Badlands is produced by John Davis, Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O'Connor.

The film releases in theaters Nov. 7.