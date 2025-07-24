Celebrities took to social media Thursday to mourn the death of Terry Bollea, the pro wrestler and actor known as Hulk Hogan.

Bollea reportedly died of cardiac arrest at his Florida home. He was 71.

"I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business," Bollea's fellow wrestling legend Ric Flair wrote on X.

"An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn't Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside. Hulk Also Lent Me Money When Reid Was Sick. Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend!"

Rocker Bret Michaels wrote: "To my friend @HulkHogan and your close family & friends, my deepest sympathy and condolences. Thank you for bringing us years of great wrestling & entertainment and always being awesome every time we got together. May you rest in peace, Brother."

"I had the pleasure of meeting this brilliant personality and showman when he was 26 years old," Rocky III star Sylvester Stallone said on Instagram. "He was absolutely wonderful and his amazing skill made Rocky three incredibly special. My heart breaks. I think that he's gone..."

Movie critic Richard Roeper said of Bollea's cameo in Rocky III: "Thunderlips was one of the most memorable one-scene characters of the 20th century. #HulkHoganRIP."