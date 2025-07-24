Grammy Award-winning jazz icon Chuck Mangione died at home Tuesday.

The music artist, well known for his 1977 album Feels so Good, died in his sleep of natural causes, according to multiple reports. He was 84.

"Chuck's love affair with music has been characterized by his boundless energy, unabashed enthusiasm and pure joy that radiated from the stage," his family said in a statement, per KUTV. "His appreciation for his loyal worldwide fans was genuine as evidenced by how often he would sit at the edge of the stage after a concert for however long it took to sign autographs for the fans who stayed to meet him and the band."

He played the flugelhorn and trumpet, and his career spanned some 30 albums and included creating songs during the 1976 and 1980 Olympic games.

Mangione was a Rochester Music Hall of Fame inductee in 2012.

He also starred on the animated series King of the Hill as himself.