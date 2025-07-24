Anne Burrell's cause of death was determined to be a suicide.

The Food Network television personality died June 17 after taking assorted antihistamines, alcohol and amphetamine. She was 55 years old.

Her cause of death was "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine and amphetamine" according to New York's office of the chief medical examiner, per the New York Times.

Police say her body was found "in the shower unconscious and unresponsive surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills," that report continued.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother and friend," her family told People. "Her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is now longer with us, her warmth, spirit and boundless love remain eternal."

Her death was mourned by several other big names in the food world, including Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro and Top Chef's Carla Hall.