Netflix is previewing Yeon Sang-ho's comic-inspired thriller Revelations, which arrives on the streamer Friday.

"A pastor who believes in divine revelation and a detective haunted by visions pursue a missing person case -- exposing their own demons in the process," an official logline reads.

Yeon, well known for Train to Busan, said that he strategically veered away from the fantasy elements that characterize some of his prior movies.

"I wanted to depict psychological elements that can be found in reality, such as illusions, delusions, and traumas," he told Netflix's Tudum.

The story follows Pastor Sung Min-chan, who is portrayed by Ryu Jun-yeol, and Detective Lee Yeon-hui, who is portrayed by Shin Hyun-been.

"I wanted to create a story about a lead character with egocentric views, someone who sees and believes only what he wants to. I was thinking of such a character through who I could create a story within the genre, and Sung Min-chan, a pastor of a new church, was born," Sang-ho said.

Another central character in the film is Kwon Yang-rae, portrayed by Shin Min-jae, who has done something "unforgivable," according to Sang-ho.

"Most tragedies in life are caused by a combination of circumstances we can't control," a man's voice says in the trailer, released Monday. "Things like the devil and monsters are created by humans to justify themselves."

