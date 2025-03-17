Apple TV+ is previewing Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series, a docuseries that takes viewers behind the scenes of the World Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

ADVERTISEMENT

R.J. Cutler, well-known for the Belushi documentary, directs the three-part documentary, the streamer announced Monday.

"Our goal was to make a truly cinematic experience that celebrates the drama, emotion and beauty of baseball at its highest-stakes moment: the World Series," Cutler said in a press release. "We wanted to put the audience right in the guts of this story -- the tension, the triumph, the heartbreak. As in life, the game of baseball is never over until the final out -- you feel that in this series and your heart pounds with every twist and turn."

The Dodgers ultimately won the title in October, marking the eighth win for the team.

"This is one of the most exciting match-ups that we could have even wished for," an announcer says in the trailer, released Monday.

Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter serves as one of the executive producers on the show.

"As someone who has lived these moments firsthand, I'm proud to help share this story and give viewers an unprecedented look at what it truly takes to compete on baseball's biggest stage," he said in the release.

The documentary will also feature MLB players Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Aaron Judge.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Fight For Glory arrives on Apple TV+ beginning March 28.