Former Late Night host Conan O'Brien is set to return as Oscars host in 2026, the Academy announced Monday.

"Conan was the perfect host -- skillfully guiding us through the evening with humor, warmth and reverence," said Bill Kramer and Janet Yank, the Academy's CEO and president, respectively, in a press release.

The 98th ceremony will mark O'Brien's second year in the role.

Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich described O'Brien as "unforgettable" when he hosted the March 2 awards show.

"We're honored to have him and the producing team back next year. Conan's unique comedic style perfectly captured the moment, and I'm excited to have his talents back onstage next year to helm another indelible performance," Erwich said in a statement.

The 98th annual Academy Awards, set for March 15, 2026, will also see the return of executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, and Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney, who will once again produce the show.

In a nod to St. Patrick's Day, the Academy posted a photo to social media that shows O'Brien holding an Oscar against a dark green background.

"Forget the pot of gold -- this St. Patrick's Day, we're giving you something even better," the post reads.

They tagged the comedian in the announcement about his upcoming hosting gig.

"The only reason I'm hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech," O'Brien said.

Brody broke the Guinness World Record for the longest acceptance speech when he spoke for more than five minutes.