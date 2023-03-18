Model and TV personality Tyra Banks told TMZ that she doesn't plan to return as host of Dancing with the Stars on Disney+ next season.

"I feel it's really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV -- but behind the scenes," Banks told the celebrity news website Friday.

"I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor. ... from the ballroom to the boardroom!" she added. "Don't you think it's time? Yeah, I think it's time."

She explained she regards herself as "an entrepreneur at heart."

"I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can't do that hosting a show," Banks said.

The Hollywood Reporter said it has confirmed the supermodel's plans to leave the show.

People.com said it has not heard back from representatives for Banks and DWTS after requesting comments from them regarding the news.

Banks replaced Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron as hosts three years ago in Season 29.