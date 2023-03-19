Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford in 1590-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Thomas McKean in 1734-- Scottish explorer of Africa David Livingstone in 1813-- British explorer Richard Burton in 1821-- U.S. Marshal Wyatt Earp in 1848-- U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Stilwell in 1883-- Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren in 1891-- Comedian Moms Mabley in 1894-- Watergate Judge John Sirica in 1904-- Author Philip Roth in 1933-- Actor Ursula Andress in 1936 (age 86)-- Actor Glenn Close in 1947 (age 75)-- Film producer Harvey Weinstein in 1952 (age 70)-- Actor Bruce Willis in 1955 (age 67)-- Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook in 1982 (age 40)-- Actor Garrett Clayton in 1991 (age 31)