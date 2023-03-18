Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell announced on social media that they will reprise their roles of Dexter and Ed from the 1990s sketch-comedy series All That and the 1997 movie, Good Burger.

"Welcome BACK to #GoodBurger, home of the Good Burger, can we take your order?!?! Good Burger 2 dropping soon on @paramountplus¼ï¸¼ï¸" the duo said in an Instagram post featuring a brief video of them repeating their catchphrase Friday.

No plot details, release date or additional casting for the fast food-themed comedy were immediately announced.