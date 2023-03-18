Country star Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is SZA's SOS, followed by Karol G's Manana Sera Bonito at No. 3, Kali Uchis' Red Moon in Venus at No. 4 and Taylor Swift 's Midnights at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains at No. 7, Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 8, The Weeknd's Starboy at No. 9 and Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss at No. 10.