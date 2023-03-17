Tyra Banks is reportedly leaving Dancing with the Stars.

The 49-year-old model and television personality said Thursday to TMZ that she is exiting the series after three seasons.

Good Morning America, Deadline, Variety and other outlets confirmed the news.

Banks told TMZ that she is leaving to focus on her entrepreneurial projects and her work as a TV producer.

"I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV, behind the scenes," the star said. "I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor."

"I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it's also into producing new TV," she added.

Banks joined DWTS in Season 29 to replace Tom Bergeron as host. The dancing competition series was still airing on ABC at the time.

DWTS moved to Disney+ in Season 31, which ended in November. Alfonso Ribeiro joined Banks as co-host in the season.

Season 32 will feature other cast switch ups, as longtime judge Len Goodman announced in November that Season 31 would be his last on the show.

Banks previously created and hosted the modeling competition series America's Next Top Model.