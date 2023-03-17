Kim Kardashian may have a future athlete in the family. She and her 7-year-old son, Saint West, were spotted at a soccer match in London on Thursday.

Kardashian's son is reported to be a fan of the U.K.-based soccer team. Arsenal F.C. played a Portuguese team, Sporting Lisbon, at Emirates Stadium. Sporting won on penalty kicks after the teams were tied 1-1 when time ran out.

Saint wore Katie McCabe's jersey to the match. McCabe is the captain of Arsenal's women's team.

As reported by The Independent, she posted the picture to her Instagram Stories with the caption "Saint has good taste."

Carrie Brown of England's beIN SPORTS reported that Kardashian was there as part of a documentary shoot.

Saint, who Kim shares with ex-husband Kanye West , is the second oldest of their four children. He's one of two sons the couple have along with Psalm, 3. Daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5 are the former couple's other children.

Kardashian posted her son's shocked reaction to Arsenal's loss on her Instagram Stories.

While she shares a TikTok account with North called Kim and North that often goes viral, her younger children get less screen time.

Kardashian recently posted pictures of her family, including Saint, (but not Chicago) along with her niece and nephew, Penelope and Reign, two of her sister Kourtney's three children.