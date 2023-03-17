De La Soul took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Posdnuos and Maseo, the remaining members of De La Soul, performed their song "Stakes is High" with The Roots during Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night show. Trugoy the Dove, the third member of the hip-hop trio, died in February.

"Stakes is High" appears on De La Soul's 1996 album of the same name. The album also features the singles "Itzsoweezee (Hot)" and "4 More."

De La Soul released their most recent album, And the Anonymous Nobody..., in 2016. The group released the song "The Magic Number" in January to celebrate their music catalog coming to streaming services for the first time.

News broke Jan. 3 that Reservoir Media had acquired De La Soul's catalog and would release it on streaming services March 3.

"We can't believe this day is finally here, and we are excited to be able to share our music with fans, old and new. Golnar, Rell, Faith and the Reservoir team have been great partners in this entire process. We're grateful that our relationship with them all has enabled this to happen," De La Soul said.

De La Soul's previous efforts to bring their catalog to streaming services were held back by licensing and contract issues.