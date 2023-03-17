Paris Hilton is voicing her love for her newborn son.

The 42-year-old television personality and businesswoman discussed her baby boy, Phoenix, during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed Phoenix via surrogate in January.

On WWHL, Hilton was asked to share her biggest misconception about motherhood.

"Not really any misconceptions, but just that feeling of love," she said. "They say when you see your baby for the first time you don't really know how it is until you actually experience it, and it's one of the most magical feelings in the world. I'm so in love with my little angel."

Hilton then shared how her mom, Kathy Hilton , goes by the grandmotherly nickname of "Kiki." She also said that Kim Kardashian sent her the best baby gift.

"Kim, Kourtney [Kardashian] and Kris [Jenner] sent me this giant alpaca. It's not a real one, but it's just so cool. I have it in the front of my house now, it's the cutest thing. I hug it every day," Hilton said.

Hilton announced her son's name, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, and explained its meaning in a post in February. Barron is a tribute to Hilton's grandfather, William Barron Hilton, who died in 2019, while Phoenix references the mythical creature.

"Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again," Hilton said. "I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future."