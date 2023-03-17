It's been a decade since Matchbox Twenty released new music, but the drought is about to end. The band announced Friday that they have a new single "Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream)" and are going on tour ahead of their new album release in May.

The band's fifth studio album Where the Light Goes is coming out on May 26.

The group, fronted by Rob Thomas, was last on the road in 2017 for the A Brief History of Everything Tour, the 20th anniversary of their debut album Yourself or Something Like You.

"Hey guys, there are so many BIG things happening in Matchbox Twenty world and it all starts TODAY!" the band posted on Instagram. "First, you can listen to our brand new single "Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream)" now. Seriously, go now and listen to it, like, a hundred times. We'll wait. If you like that, there's more where that came from because we are also thrilled to share that our 6th studio album 'Where The Light Goes' will be released on May 26th!"

Thomas released two of his four studio albums during the band's break. His last, Chip Tooth Smile came out in 2019.

The 50-date tour begins on May 16 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, wrapping up Aug. 6 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Chicago.