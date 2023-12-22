Celebrity couple Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are engaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

People reported Thursday that Pattinson, 37, and Waterhouse, 31, are engaged to be married.

"They are engaged. They both want to be married. It's important for them," a source said.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the news.

"They're incredibly happy and excited for their future together as a couple and family," a source said.

Waterhouse was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand during an outing Monday in London, according to TMZ.

Pattinson and Waterhouse started dating in 2018 and attended the Met Gala together in May of this year.

Waterhouse confirmed at Corona Capital Festival in Mexico in November that she is pregnant with her first child with Pattinson.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Waterhouse is an actress who recently starred in Daisy Jones & the Six, while Pattinson is an actor who last appeared in The Batman.