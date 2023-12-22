Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom earned $4.5 million in Thursday previews at the domestic box office.

The Aquaman sequel had a slow start compared to the first movie, which earned $9 million in previews.

Migration, a new animated feature from Illumination and Universal, followed Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom with $1.5 million in previews.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a DC superhero film directed by James Wan. Jason Momoa reprises his role as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II returns as villain David Kane, aka Black Manta.

The film is expected to earn between $35 and $40 million at the domestic box office over the four-day holiday weekend, compared to the original film's $67 million.

This year's DC films also included The Flash, which earned $9.7 million in previews, Blue Beetle, which made $3.3 million, and Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which drew $3.4 million.

Recent Marvel superhero film The Marvels earned $6.6 million in previews and had a 3-day of $46.1 million, the lowest start ever for a Marvel feature.