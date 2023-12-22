Netflix is teasing the new show Captains of the World.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the sports docuseries Friday.

Captains of the World revisits the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The show features interviews with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and other soccer stars as they pursue a win in Qatar.

"From the locker room to the pitch, this docuseries offers exclusive access to all 32 teams as they fight for football glory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup," an official description reads.

The 22nd FIFA World Cup took place Nov. 20 to Dec. 18, 2022 in Qatar. Argentina and France competed in the final match, with Messi and Argentina emerging victorious.

Captains of the World premieres Dec. 30 on Netflix.

Messi is also the subject of Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend, a new docuseries coming to Apple TV+ in February.