The Holdovers will start streaming on Peacock.

Peacock announced in a press release Friday that the holiday comedy-drama starring Paul Giamatti will debut Dec. 29.

The Holdovers is directed by Alexander Payne, who previously collaborated with Giamatti on the 2004 film Sideways.

The new movie takes place in 1970 and follows a curmudgeonly professor (Giamatti) at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go.

"Eventually he forms an unlikely bond with one of them -- a damaged, brainy troublemaker (Dominic Sessa) -- and with the school's head cook (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), who has just lost a son in Vietnam," an official synopsis reads.

The Holdovers opened in theaters in October.

The film is nominated for Best Picture at the Critics Choice Awards and the Critics' Circle Film Awards.

The movie is a throwback to bygone periods of film and education, according to a UPI review.