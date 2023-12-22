FX is gearing up for the release of Feud Season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network shared a teaser for the season, titled Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans, on Thursday.

Feud is anthology series co-created by Ryan Murphy that explores a famous feud in each season.

Capote Vs. the Swans focuses on writer Truman Capote's conflict with the "swans," a group of elite women in high society New York.

"Enchanted and captivated by these doyennes, Capote ingratiated himself into their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets," an official synopsis reads.

Tom Hollander also stars as Capote.

Capote Vs. the Swans will have a two-episode premiere Jan. 31 on FX. Episodes will stream the next day on Hulu.