'Feud' teases 'sex, money, betrayal' in 'Capote Vs. the Swans'
UPI News Service, 12/22/2023
FX is gearing up for the release of Feud Season 2.
ADVERTISEMENT
The network shared a teaser for the season, titled Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans, on Thursday.
Feud is anthology series co-created by Ryan Murphy that explores a famous feud in each season.
Capote Vs. the Swans focuses on writer Truman Capote's conflict with the "swans," a group of elite women in high society New York.
"Enchanted and captivated by these doyennes, Capote ingratiated himself into their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets," an official synopsis reads.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.