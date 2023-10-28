Friends, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and The Odd Couple star Matthew Perry died Saturday afternoon at the age of 54, according to multiple media reports.

TMZ reported that the actor -- who struggled for years with substance abuse issues -- was found dead of a suspected drowning in the jacuzzi of a home in Pacific Palisades, Calif., but no drugs were found at the scene.

Deadline said he was found unconscious at his home by first responders who were unable to revive him.

The Los Angeles Times said there was no sign of foul play.

Access Hollywood and People.com reached out to Perry's publicist for comment, but did not immediately get a response.

All six leads reunited for a 2021 HBO special.

He released a memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, in 2022.

The actor's other credits include Boys Will Be Boys, Growing Pains, Silver Spoons, Charles in Charge, Sydney, Beverly Hills, 90210, Home Free, Ally McBeal, The West Wing, The Whole Nine Yards, Fools Rush In and Scrubs.

"A high school classmate died today. So sad. Gone too soon. RIP," author and TV personality Melissa Rivers wrote on X.

Star Trek icon George Takei wrote: "What a tragic piece of news to read. My heart goes out to his loved ones and long time cast mates."

"Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!" posted Oscar winner Mira Sorvino.